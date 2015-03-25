The 12 richest colleges in America

Harvard University has an endowment worth over $US30 billion — miles ahead of any other college in America and larger than the GDP of some countries.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts school is just one of 77 universities with endowments over $US1 billion, as this helpful graphic reveals. The chart — created by dadaviz user León Markovitz — shows how much each of the 12 biggest university endowments is worth, as well as how they stack up against each other.

Check out the full graphic below:

