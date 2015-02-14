The 25 richest boarding schools in the US

Melia Robinson/Business Insider Phillips Exeter Academy, the richest boarding school in the US.

The nation’s top boarding schools aren’t just academic powerhouses. Many also control insane amounts of money as well.

To find the richest boarding schools in the country, we looked at each school’s endowment, as reported on Boarding School Review, and ranked them from largest to smallest.

Here are the top 25 wealthiest boarding schools, ranked:

25. Church Farm School — Exton, Pennsylvania: $US135 million 24. Northfield Mount Hermon — Gill, Massachusetts: $US136 million 22. TIE: St. George’s School — Newport, Rhode Island: $US138 million 22. TIE: The Thacher School — Ojai, California: $US138 million 21. The Hockaday School — Dallas, Texas: $US145 million 20. Hill School — Pottstown, Pennsylvania: $US153 million 19. St. Andrew’s School — Middletown, Delaware: $US170 million 18. The Loomis Chaffee School — Windsor, Connecticut: $US180 million 17. Episcopal High School — Alexandria, Virginia: $US203 million 16. Middlesex School — Concord, Massachusetts: $US215 million 15. Cranbrook Schools — Bloomfield Hills, Michigan: $US217 million

14. The Taft School — Watertown, Connecticut: $US238 million

12. TIE: Mercersburg Academy — Mercersburg, Pennsylvania: $US244 million

12. TIE: Milton Academy — Milton, Massachusetts: $US244 million

11. Peddie School — Hightstown, New Jersey: $US252 million

10. Woodberry Forest School — Woodberry Forest, Virginia: $US309 million

9. Choate Rosemary Hall — Wallingford, Connecticut: $US318 million

8. The Lawrenceville School — Lawrenceville, New Jersey: $US320 million

7. Culver Academies — Culver, Indiana: $US322 million

6. Groton School — Groton, Massachusetts: $US361 million

5. The Hotchkiss School — Lakeville, Connecticut: $US362 million

4. St. Paul’s School — Concord, New Hampshire: $US483 million

3. Deerfield Academy — Deerfield, Massachusetts: $US492 million

2. Phillips Academy Andover — Andover, Massachusetts: $US800 million

1. Phillips Exeter Academy — Exeter, New Hampshire: $US1.15 billion

