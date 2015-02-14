The 25 richest boarding schools in the US

The nation’s top boarding schools aren’t just academic powerhouses. Many also control insane amounts of money as well.
To find the richest boarding schools in the country, we looked at each school’s endowment, as reported on Boarding School Review, and ranked them from largest to smallest.
Here are the top 25 wealthiest boarding schools, ranked:
25. Church Farm School — Exton, Pennsylvania: $US135 million
24. Northfield Mount Hermon — Gill, Massachusetts: $US136 million
22. TIE: St. George’s School — Newport, Rhode Island: $US138 million
22. TIE: The Thacher School — Ojai, California: $US138 million
21. The Hockaday School — Dallas, Texas: $US145 million
20. Hill School — Pottstown, Pennsylvania: $US153 million
19. St. Andrew’s School — Middletown, Delaware: $US170 million
18. The Loomis Chaffee School — Windsor, Connecticut: $US180 million
17. Episcopal High School — Alexandria, Virginia: $US203 million
16. Middlesex School — Concord, Massachusetts: $US215 million
15. Cranbrook Schools — Bloomfield Hills, Michigan: $US217 million
14. The Taft School — Watertown, Connecticut: $US238 million
12. TIE: Mercersburg Academy — Mercersburg, Pennsylvania: $US244 million
12. TIE: Milton Academy — Milton, Massachusetts: $US244 million
11. Peddie School — Hightstown, New Jersey: $US252 million
10. Woodberry Forest School — Woodberry Forest, Virginia: $US309 million
9. Choate Rosemary Hall — Wallingford, Connecticut: $US318 million
8. The Lawrenceville School — Lawrenceville, New Jersey: $US320 million
7. Culver Academies — Culver, Indiana: $US322 million
6. Groton School — Groton, Massachusetts: $US361 million
5. The Hotchkiss School — Lakeville, Connecticut: $US362 million
4. St. Paul’s School — Concord, New Hampshire: $US483 million
3. Deerfield Academy — Deerfield, Massachusetts: $US492 million
2. Phillips Academy Andover — Andover, Massachusetts: $US800 million
1. Phillips Exeter Academy — Exeter, New Hampshire: $US1.15 billion
NOW WATCH: This motion control armband could turn you into a real-life Iron Man — uhh, almost
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.