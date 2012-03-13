The 22 Richest Bankers In The World

Forbes’ 2012 list of the richest people in the world includes 1,153 individuals. Within that group, quite a few reaped their wealth from traditional banking.We picked out the big names around the world—everywhere from the Czech Republic to Morocco—that got their riches off banking, whether it was a personal business or an inherited company.

Thought you were playing in the big leagues? Think again.

Alfredo Harp Helu & family

Rank: #1153

Net worth: $1 billion

Bank: Banamex (since sold to Citigroup), former head

Age: 68

Country: Mexico

Fun fact: Cousin of Carlos Slim Helu.

Source: Forbes

Emilio Botin

Rank: #1075

Net worth: $1.1 billion

Bank: Banco Santander, head

Age: 77

Country: Spain

Fun fact: His family has a Swiss bank account, though its holdings are unknown.

Source: Forbes

Julio Bozano

Rank: #960

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Bank: Banco Bozano, Simonsen (sold to banco Santander Central Hispano), co-founder

Age: 76

Country: Brazil

Fun fact: He allegedly has over 300 horses on farms around the world.

Source: Forbes

Roberto Hernandez Ramirez

Rank: #960

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Bank: Banamex (sold to Citigroup), former CEO

Age: 70

Country: Mexico

Fun fact: Made about $2 billion from Banamex's sale to Citi.

Source: Forbes

Roman Avdeev

Rank: #960

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Bank: Credit Bank of Moscow, owner

Age: 44

Country: Russia

Fun fact: He has 20 children--16 of whom are adopted.

Source: Forbes

Roustam Tariko

Rank: #854

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Bank: Russian Standard Bank,

Age: 50

Country: Russia

Fun fact: Created Russian Standard vodka.

Source: Forbes

Mohammed Al Rajhi & family

Rank: #854

Net worth: $1.5 billion

Bank: Al Rajhi Bank, co-founder

Age: n/a

Country: Saudi Arabia

Fun fact: Al Rajhi Bank has over $49 billion in assets.

Source: Forbes

Alexander Svetakov

Rank: #764

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Bank: Absolut Bank (sold to Belgian KBC Group), founder

Age: 44

Country: Russia

Fun fact: His bank was sold for $983 million.

Source: Forbes

Abdullah Al Rajhi

Rank: #578

Net worth: $2.2 billion

Bank: Al Rajhi Bank, cofounder

Age: n/a

Country: Saudi Arabia

Fun fact: Also has a big stake in Islamic bank Al Baraka Banking Group.

Source: Forbes

Othman Benjelloun

Rank: #546

Net worth: $2.3 billion

Bank: BMCE Bank

Age: 79

Country: Morocco

Fun fact: He started out in insurance, and used the proceeds from his company to build the bank.

Source: Forbes

Pedro Moreira Salles

Rank: #442

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Bank: Itau Unibanco, chair

Age: 52

Country: Brazil

Fun fact: rumoured member of Group of 50, non-profit group of Latin American executives.

Source: Forbes

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair & family

Rank: #401

Net worth: $2.6 billion

Bank: Mashreq, founder

Age: 57

Country: United Arab Emirates

Fun fact: The Al Ghurair family conglomerate is looking to invest in Libya.

Source: Forbes

Andre Esteves

Rank: #377

Net worth: $3 billion

Bank: BTG Pactual, CEO

Age: 43

Country: Brazil

Fun fact: Worked up to his position as CEO of BTG from a spot in the IT department.

Source: Forbes

Bruno Schroder & family

Rank: #330

Net worth: $3.4 billion

Bank: Schroders, non-executive director

Age: 79

Country: United Kingdom

Fun fact: Raises Middle White pigs and flies his private plane as a hobby.

Source: Forbes

Wee Cho Yaw & family

Rank: #290

Net worth: $3.8 billion

Bank: United Overseas Bank, chairman

Age:83

Country: Singapore

Fun fact: His family owns nearly 25 per cent of Tiger Balm, an iconic Chinese ointment.

Source: Forbes

Uday Kotak

Rank: #270

Net worth: $4.1 billion

Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank, founder

Age: 53

Country: India

Fun fact: He's India's first billionaire banker.

Source: Forbes

Aloysio de Andrade Faria

Rank: #255

Net worth: $4.2 billion

Bank: Banco Real (which he sold most of) & Banco Alfa

Age: 91

Country: Brazil

Fun fact: Reportedly owns 150 pure-bred horses.

Source: Forbes

Teh Hong Piow

Rank: #205

Net worth: $5 billion

Bank: Public Bank, founder

Age: 82

Country: Malaysia

Fun fact: He's treated as a national hero in Malaysia; for his birthday his employees arranged for him to be driven around in a golf cart by a supermodel.

Source: Forbes

Sulaiman Al Rajhi & family

Rank: #169

Net worth: $5.9 billion

Bank: Al Rajhi Bank, co-founder

Age: 92

Country: Saudi Arabia

Fun fact: He has 23 children.

Source: Forbes

Petr Kellner

Rank: #110

Net worth: #8.2 billion

Bank: PPF (investment fund that owns banks), co-founder

Age: 47

Country: Czech Republic

Fun fact: Got his start selling office supplies.

Source: Forbes

Luis Carlos Sarmiento

Rank: #64

Net worth: $12.4 billion

Bank: His financial services conglomerate, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, owns four banks.

Age: 79

Country: Colombia

Fun fact: Donated 400 apartments to Colombian families affected by landslides and heavy rain.

Source: Forbes

Joseph Safra

Rank: #52

Net worth: $13.8 billion

Bank: Grupo Safra

Age: 73

Country: Brazil

Fun fact: He's Brazil's wealthiest banker.

Source: Forbes

Now on to the hedge funders!

