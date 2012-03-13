The 22 Richest Bankers In The World

Photo: flickr: ToGa Wanderings
Forbes’ 2012 list of the richest people in the world includes 1,153 individuals. Within that group, quite a few reaped their wealth from traditional banking.We picked out the big names around the world—everywhere from the Czech Republic to Morocco—that got their riches off banking, whether it was a personal business or an inherited company.
Thought you were playing in the big leagues? Think again.
Rank: #1153
Net worth: $1 billion
Bank: Banamex (since sold to Citigroup), former head
Age: 68
Country: Mexico
Fun fact: Cousin of Carlos Slim Helu.
Rank: #1075
Net worth: $1.1 billion
Bank: Banco Santander, head
Age: 77
Country: Spain
Fun fact: His family has a Swiss bank account, though its holdings are unknown.
Rank: #960
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Bank: Banco Bozano, Simonsen (sold to banco Santander Central Hispano), co-founder
Age: 76
Country: Brazil
Fun fact: He allegedly has over 300 horses on farms around the world.
Rank: #960
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Bank: Banamex (sold to Citigroup), former CEO
Age: 70
Country: Mexico
Fun fact: Made about $2 billion from Banamex's sale to Citi.
Rank: #960
Net worth: $1.3 billion
Bank: Credit Bank of Moscow, owner
Age: 44
Country: Russia
Fun fact: He has 20 children--16 of whom are adopted.
Rank: #854
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Bank: Russian Standard Bank,
Age: 50
Country: Russia
Fun fact: Created Russian Standard vodka.
Rank: #854
Net worth: $1.5 billion
Bank: Al Rajhi Bank, co-founder
Age: n/a
Country: Saudi Arabia
Fun fact: Al Rajhi Bank has over $49 billion in assets.
Rank: #764
Net worth: $1.7 billion
Bank: Absolut Bank (sold to Belgian KBC Group), founder
Age: 44
Country: Russia
Fun fact: His bank was sold for $983 million.
Rank: #578
Net worth: $2.2 billion
Bank: Al Rajhi Bank, cofounder
Age: n/a
Country: Saudi Arabia
Fun fact: Also has a big stake in Islamic bank Al Baraka Banking Group.
Rank: #546
Net worth: $2.3 billion
Bank: BMCE Bank
Age: 79
Country: Morocco
Fun fact: He started out in insurance, and used the proceeds from his company to build the bank.
Rank: #442
Net worth: $2.7 billion
Bank: Itau Unibanco, chair
Age: 52
Country: Brazil
Fun fact: rumoured member of Group of 50, non-profit group of Latin American executives.
Rank: #401
Net worth: $2.6 billion
Bank: Mashreq, founder
Age: 57
Country: United Arab Emirates
Fun fact: The Al Ghurair family conglomerate is looking to invest in Libya.
Rank: #377
Net worth: $3 billion
Bank: BTG Pactual, CEO
Age: 43
Country: Brazil
Fun fact: Worked up to his position as CEO of BTG from a spot in the IT department.
Rank: #330
Net worth: $3.4 billion
Bank: Schroders, non-executive director
Age: 79
Country: United Kingdom
Fun fact: Raises Middle White pigs and flies his private plane as a hobby.
Rank: #290
Net worth: $3.8 billion
Bank: United Overseas Bank, chairman
Age:83
Country: Singapore
Fun fact: His family owns nearly 25 per cent of Tiger Balm, an iconic Chinese ointment.
Rank: #270
Net worth: $4.1 billion
Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank, founder
Age: 53
Country: India
Fun fact: He's India's first billionaire banker.
Rank: #255
Net worth: $4.2 billion
Bank: Banco Real (which he sold most of) & Banco Alfa
Age: 91
Country: Brazil
Fun fact: Reportedly owns 150 pure-bred horses.
Rank: #205
Net worth: $5 billion
Bank: Public Bank, founder
Age: 82
Country: Malaysia
Fun fact: He's treated as a national hero in Malaysia; for his birthday his employees arranged for him to be driven around in a golf cart by a supermodel.
Rank: #169
Net worth: $5.9 billion
Bank: Al Rajhi Bank, co-founder
Age: 92
Country: Saudi Arabia
Fun fact: He has 23 children.
Rank: #110
Net worth: #8.2 billion
Bank: PPF (investment fund that owns banks), co-founder
Age: 47
Country: Czech Republic
Fun fact: Got his start selling office supplies.
Rank: #64
Net worth: $12.4 billion
Bank: His financial services conglomerate, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, owns four banks.
Age: 79
Country: Colombia
Fun fact: Donated 400 apartments to Colombian families affected by landslides and heavy rain.
Rank: #52
Net worth: $13.8 billion
Bank: Grupo Safra
Age: 73
Country: Brazil
Fun fact: He's Brazil's wealthiest banker.
