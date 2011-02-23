The Rolls-Royce’s commitment to be green has taken one more step. Now the green conscious millionaires are able to cruise in their new all electric Rolls-Royce Phantom. This model is expected to be unveiled on the March 1st at the Geneva Motor Show. But there are no plans to have this at the production level yet. This is merely an “Experiment”. It is still unclear whether the new electric vehicle would have all the luxury items that its gasoline counterpart has but it is something to look forward to.



http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/the-richer-goes-green

