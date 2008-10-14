The Rich Support McCain, But The REALLY Rich Support Obama

Surprising, right?



WSJ: According to a new survey by Prince & Associates, voters worth $1 million to $10 million are favouring Sen. John McCain, while voters worth $30 million or more are favouring Sen. Barack Obama. The survey of 493 families showed:

More than three quarters of those worth $1 million to $10 million plan to vote for Sen. McCain. Only 15% plan to vote for Sen. Obama (the rest are undecided). Of those worth more than $30 million, two-thirds support Sen. Obama, while one third support Sen. McCain.

The reason? Taxes.

