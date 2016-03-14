How Instagram's 'Rich Kids of Dubai' spend their cash

Life is glamorous if you’re young and rich in the United Arab Emirates. But you already know that if you follow the Instagram account “Rich Kids of Dubai.”

The account, which we first read about on NextShark, follows the adventures of the city’s insanely rich youth who drop serious cash on private jets, lavish hotel suites, and even pet lions.

Even high-profile celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton appear on the account, which currently has 21,900 followers.

The account shares selected posts uploaded to Instagram with the hashtag #richkidsofdubai, and submitted over Snapchat to richkidsdubai. The account is also present on Facebook, but hasn’t posted since October 2014.

Check out the photos below.

Dubai's rich kids have more than one car parked outside of their mansion. This rich kid's verandah looks more like a palace. They only do afternoon tea at the top of skyscrapers. When you're rich, even a trip to McDonald's is extravagant. The dessert is the perfect background for Instagram posts. Checking the time becomes a blinding activity. They can't get much work done with all the jewellery on their hands. When they run out of room for their jewellery, they stick gold in their teeth. Everything in life seems to have been dipped in gold. Rich kids drive with their pet cheetahs in tow. Their pet dogs have their own Louis Vuitton suitcases when they travel. Their wealth is so great that it can tame lions. ...which they keep as pets, even though that's illegal. This guy has a gun-shaped hookah... on his private jet. You know you're rich when your hotel suite has its own aquarium. This is how rich kids relax on the beach. They hang out on yachts with celebrities like Kim Kardashian. ...or with their squad of friends. The rich don't care their about privacy. They certainly don't use public swimming pools. When in London, they make a stop at Harrod's. Shopping is exhausting. This rich kid has so many shoes she wears different pairs at the same time. Their selfies are on another level, literally.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.