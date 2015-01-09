Ultra Rich Chinese Kids In LA Met At A Secret Venue To Show Off These Incredible Supercars

A recent video of rich Chinese kids showing off their super cars in America went viral, racking up more than a million views on YouTube and more than one hundred million views when leaked on Chinese social media.

Filmed by Vocativ, the video captures just how much money China’s elite have these days. After all, China’s billionaire population swelled from three to 354 in the past 10 years and the ranks of new millionaires is booming exponentially faster.

Of course, this newfound wealth is controversial in a communist country where nearly 100 million people still leave below the poverty line.

A growing number of those elite, particularly their children, are coming to America. Chinese students account for 60% of all foreign student enrolment growth at US colleges, with the allure of a name-brand education and western lifestyle higher than ever, and Southern California is the number one destination.

We’ve broken down the highlights of Vocativ’s video, noting exactly how expensive these supercars are.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.