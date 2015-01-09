Ultra Rich Chinese Kids In LA Met At A Secret Venue To Show Off These Incredible Supercars

A recent video of rich Chinese kids showing off their super cars in America went viral, racking up more than a million views on YouTube and more than one hundred million views when leaked on Chinese social media.
Filmed by Vocativ, the video captures just how much money China’s elite have these days. After all, China’s billionaire population swelled from three to 354 in the past 10 years and the ranks of new millionaires is booming exponentially faster.
Of course, this newfound wealth is controversial in a communist country where nearly 100 million people still leave below the poverty line.
A growing number of those elite, particularly their children, are coming to America. Chinese students account for 60% of all foreign student enrolment growth at US colleges, with the allure of a name-brand education and western lifestyle higher than ever, and Southern California is the number one destination.
We’ve broken down the highlights of Vocativ’s video, noting exactly how expensive these supercars are.
The secret meetup of wealthy Chinese kids took place in California's San Gabriel Valley, a suburb of LA with a 61% Asian population.
.... but the cars are the biggest draw. To start, there's a $1.3-million Bugatti 16.4 Veyron sitting by the bar.
Here we see a trio of $400,000 Lamborghini Aventadors, bookended by a $300,000 Rolls Ghost on the left and a $300,000 Bentley Muslanne on the right.
Some kids want to share their experiences on social media. Here, a young lady strikes a pose next to a gilded $250,000 McLaren MP4-12C supercar and a black $120,000 Audi R8.
Cars like like this white $140,000 Maserati GranTurismo and this $120,000 Aston Martin Vantage look like daily drivers in this company.
To truly stand out in the crowd, some kids have taken to customising their rides. Here's a green vinyl-wrapped Aventador that became the headline act for the evening.
Vocativ interviewed a few of the partygoers. The owner of this grey Maserati pondered out loud if the car would look better in red. She's a college student but the Maserati isn't what gets her to class everyday. She's got a $50,000 Audi A5 for that.
This $188,000 Bentley Continental GT belongs to a grad student at USC. He purchased the car when he moved to LA after graduating from Boston University.
The owner of this white Ferrari California told Vocativ that this is the newest of his 3 Ferraris. So why did he buy this car? Because it's called the 'California' -- and he's going to school in ... California! That coincidence is 'romantic,' as he puts it.
For better or for worse, this subculture doesn't seem to be going anywhere soon. In many ways, this generation represent the best and the worst of what's happened to China in the past 25 years. Does the average Chinese person have more money in their pockets these days? Yes. But the growing gap between the wealthy and the poor could destabilizing modern China.
