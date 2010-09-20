The Rich Are Mad As Hell And They're Not Going To Take It Anymore

Hi, it’s Steve. Yes, I’d like Obama fired.

Anger is sweeping America. True, this white-hot rage is a minority phenomenon, not something that characterises most of our fellow citizens. But the angry minority is angry indeed, consisting of people who feel that things to which they are entitled are being taken away. And they’re out for revenge.No, I’m not talking about the Tea Partiers. I’m talking about the rich…



Keep reading at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.