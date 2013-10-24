The RFS Says The Army Started One Of The Blue Mountains Fires With A Bomb

Picture: Getty Images

A Rural Fire Service investigation has confirmed a Defence Force explosive device was responsible for starting one of the blazes in the Blue Mountains.

The Department of Defence has not officially accepted the finding yet but says it continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Yesterday evening according to the ABC, an RFS spokesperson said the fire had started on the Marrangaroo Training Area last week as a result of an artillery exercise using live ordnance, and was responsible for the State Mine fire.

Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons later said in a briefing that Defence was aware of the findings, but that it had been transparent about the process from the start.

“I’ve got to tell you it was from very public comments early on that they were open and said, ‘we may have started this and we’ll work with the authorities’. That’s what they’re doing,” he said.

“I don’t think anyone’s shying away from how this fire started. What we did do was an investigation to confirm the speculation that was around early on last Wednesday.

