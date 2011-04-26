It’s remarkable that a gaming device (from Microsoft, no less) designed for geeky gamers has incited broad innovation in medicine and robotics. But that Kinect has captured the imagination of hackers-with-MBAs-in-mind is downright amazing.



Below, six videos demonstrating a variety of business/office concepts Kinect hackers have developed. 3D videoconferencing has received the most attention, but German company Evoluce has garnered positive feedback for WIN&I, which allows users to control Windows 7 via Kinect. That software has been further refined by French firm So touch, which now markets a program for using Kinect to control PowerPoint presentations. Beyond innovative office solutions, Kinect is also being used creatively in marketing, as you’ll see in Nordstroms’ Kinect-powered interactive light-writing display.

Previously: The Revolution of the Hacked Kinect, Part 1: Teaching Robots & the Blind to See.





Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Kinected Conference from Lining (Lizzie) Yao on Vimeo.



Via The Revolution of the Hacked Kinect, Part 2: Even MBAs Gotta Have One on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.