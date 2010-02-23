The Revenge Of Obamacare Just Tanked Merck And Other Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) are currently down $0.58 or 1.55% to $36.92 a share as Obama unveils his latest healthcare initiative.



One damming factor of the President’s agenda is a $10B hike in additional fees on drugmakers.

Shares of Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) are also falling, currently down $0.83 or 2.2% to $37.42 a share. AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) is down $0.17 or 0.66% to $27.95 a share.

