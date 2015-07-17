This new Leonardo DiCaprio movie from the 'Birdman' director looks absolutely incredible

One of the great things about director Alejandro González Iñárritu is that no two of his films are the same.

Years ago, he made “Babel,” an epic that spanned multiple continents and languages. Last year, he directed “Birdman,” a wildly ambitious Hollywood satire that ended up winning Best Picture. Now, his big follow up to the Oscar is “The Revenant.”

While the trailer for “The Revenant” doesn’t say a lot about the plot, it gives more than enough reason to see it. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a man out for vengeance on the frontier. It also stars Tom Hardy and future “Star Wars” star Domhnall Gleeson.

And it is stunning to look at. “The Revenant” reunites Iñárritu with cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki. Lubezki, of course, pulled off the crazy single take that makes up the entirety of “Birdman.”

“The Revenant” will be out in theatres this December.

