How makeup artists made Leonardo DiCaprio look like he was really attacked by a bear in 'The Revenant'

Ian Phillips, Ben Nigh

Tonight, Leonardo DiCaprio could win an Oscar for his physically demanding performance in “The Revenant.”

In one already iconic scene, DiCaprio is mauled by a bear in a vicious and horrifying attack. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew revealed how they made this scene so realistic — with the help of a giant makeup team and four and a half hours of makeup.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

