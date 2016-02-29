How makeup artists made Leonardo DiCaprio look like he was really attacked by a bear in 'The Revenant'

Tonight, Leonardo DiCaprio could win an Oscar for his physically demanding performance in “The Revenant.”

In one already iconic scene, DiCaprio is mauled by a bear in a vicious and horrifying attack. In a behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast and crew revealed how they made this scene so realistic — with the help of a giant makeup team and four and a half hours of makeup.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Ben Nigh

