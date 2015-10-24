Leonardo DiCaprio ate bison liver and slept inside an animal for his new movie

Just in case you needed more convincing that Leonardo DiCaprio’s next movie is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen him do on screen before, the actor just clinched it.

“It’s going to be one of the most unique film-going experiences that audiences have seen in modern times,” DiCaprio boasted about “The Revenant” (out Christmas day) to Yahoo Movies recently.

A very bold statement, but let’s look at the particulars: The story follows a frontiersman (DiCaprio) as he sets out to seek revenge on the people that left him for dead after a bear mauling.

It’s directed by the director who gave us the stunning Oscar-nominated “Birdman” last year, Alejandro González Iñárritu.

So that tells us it’s going to be unforgiving and a marvel to look at.

But it’s what DiCaprio said later in the Yahoo Movies interview that tells you how all-in DiCaprio was for the role. When asked if he ever asked himself “What the hell have I gotten into?” while filming the actor answered:

“I can name 30 or 40 sequences that were some of the most difficult things I’ve ever had to do. Whether it’s going in and out of frozen rivers, or sleeping in animal carcasses, or what I ate on set. [I was] enduring freezing cold and possible hypothermia constantly,” said DiCaprio.

Yes, he slept inside a dead animal. And he went on to say that he also ate raw bison liver.

“When you see the movie, you’ll see my reaction to it, because Alejandro kept it in. It says it all,” he said about eating the liver.

See the trailer below to watch how gruesomely real “The Revenant” will be.

