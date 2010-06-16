The Reuters Insider iPad App Is In The Mail

Back in April, when we caught up with Reuters’ North American managing editor, Brian Rhoads, he described the company’s new online video service, Reuters Insider, as “financial video for the iPad generation.”



Looks like he was right on the mark.

Here’s a photo of the packaging for the dozens of iPads that Reuters has been sending out over the past few weeks to clients, business people and “influential” media folk (who we trust will be returning the very expensive devices as soon as they’ve gotten the chance to test them out a bit!).

The iPads are loaded with various Thomson Reuters apps but are mainly a promotion for the Reuters Insider app, which came out last week, according to a company spokesperson.

We assume ours must have gotten lost in the mail.

[image via Michael Learmonth]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.