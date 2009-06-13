The Return of The "Glitch" Shuts Down Trading On NYSE

A computer glitch at the New York Stock Exchange halted floor trading of more than 200 stocks around noon today. Electronic trading is continuing, apparently.

The NYSE says floor trading of has halted while the exchange installs replacement computer equipment. The NYSE put up[ an alert on its Website saying the issue was related to a server problem.



The situation is reminiscent of the famous “glitch” of 2007 that made the print of the Dow Jones Industrial Average inaccurate. It’s not currently clear whether the current reported Dow levels are correct.

