The Retail Executive Myer Had To Sack Over Problems With His CV Has Been Charged With Fraud

American Myer exec Andrew Flanagan, who was fired on his first day of work for allegedly falsifying his CV to include a job at retailer Zara, has been charged by Victorian Police with fraud.

The SMH reports Flanagan, 46, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates court for a hearing regarding a charge of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Last Monday, prosecutor Julian Ayres notified magistrate Simon Garnett that Flanagan had been charged.

His computer, flash drives and hard drives have all been handed over for investigation.

Flanagan’s appointment to the role of group general manager of strategy and business development was announced in June. It has been alleged Flanagan has deceived a number of organisations in the past before being caught out by Myer when the Spanish fashion giant Zara said they had never heard of him.

Flanagan was released on bail and is due back in court for a committal mention on October 20.

