A woman created a stunning resume to land her dream tech job and it got her interviews with Airbnb, Uber and LinkedIn

Earlier this year, Nina Mufleh had one goal in mind for her career — land a job at Airbnb.

Mufleh, who recently moved from the Middle East to San Francisco, had been fascinated with travel and culture ever since she worked for Queen Rania Al Abdullah, the queen of Jordan, between 2006 and 2009.

When her direct attempts to get in touch with Airbnb to apply for a job didn’t yield any results, she created a stunning resume that captured the attention of Airbnb’s CEO and CMO almost immediately.

Now, nearly three months later, Mufleh told Business Insider that Airbnb decided she wasn’t the right candidate for the marketing role she had been considered for.

“I took that hard,” she said. “But I didn’t want it to affect opportunities I was having with other companies.”

After her resume went viral in April, she began receiving calls from notable technology companies all over the globe.

“For the past few months I’ve been bombarded with emails from around the world,” she said.

Mufleh said that she had been speaking with companies located in Europe, the Middle East, and Silicon Valley before she decided to pursue an opportunity at Upwork — a platform that connects companies with freelancers. Some of the companies Mufleh had been speaking with include LinkedIn, Uber, and Dropbox. Several venture capitalists also expressed interest in talking to Mufleh.

Mufleh says her job search over the past few months has been proactive and reactive — some companies reached out to her after they saw her resume, and she was able to approach companies she wanted to work for more easily since her resume was so successful.

Nina4airbnb.com A screenshot from Mufleh’s resume

LinkedIn, for example, contacted her just days after we published our report about her resume. Mufleh also said she was able to start a conversation with Uber because of how successful her resume was.

“As I started having conversations with different companies, I started approaching a few others on my hit list,” she said. “Uber has been on my radar for a long time, so I contextualized myself by saying, ‘I’m the person that made this campaign, I’d love to talk.'”

Not all of these talks went far, however. In many cases, recruiters for these companies were so impressed that they wanted to speak with her just in case positions open up in the future.

But it wasn’t just recruiters contacting Mufleh — she said she received tons of emails from others that have been discouraged in their own job searches. Specifically, she said she received more than 2,000 emails from people around the world who had seen her resume.

What made Mufleh’s resume so interesting to recruiters is that it doesn’t really focus on her past experience, although an employer could find that on her resume if they wanted to. Instead, it showcased her knowledge of the travel industry, what she could contribute to Airbnb, and areas she thinks the company should tackle next. She even formatted the resume to look like an Airbnb profile.

Mufleh created a whitepaper that offers advice to others looking to make a similarly creative resume for their own job applications.

“And though the people who emailed me told me I had inspired them, the inverse was also true,” Mufleh wrote in a new post on her blog. “I drew confidence from the support of strangers.”

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.