Blackstone's Byron Wien Made 10 Predictions For The Year 2011 -- Here's How They're Doing

Right!

The first full redemption. Gold surged to record highs this year in August, topping $1,900 a troy ounce briefly. Economists offered up dozens of reasons, but Paul Krugman seemed to hit it on the head in a Times' Op-Ed:

'The logic, if you think about it, is pretty intuitive: with lower interest rates, it makes more sense to hoard gold now and push its actual use further into the future, which means higher prices in the short run and the near future.'

Tally: 1.0/3.0

Source: Blackstone