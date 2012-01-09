The Republican Debates Steered Clear Of The Biggest Issue Out There

It would appear that one issue is off-limits at the Republican presidential debates — during last night’s ABC News debate, no questions addressed this major topic, and none of the prior televised GOP debates have delved into it, either.



The NDAA.

It was signed into law on New Year’s Eve by President Obama, while Americans were distracted.

It suspends habeas corpus.

It suspends right to a trial, and access to an attorney.

It allows the government to detain — using military force — whomever they want, including American citizens on US soil.

My recent videocast reporting on the NDAA crackdown and media blackout:

Protester hauled away without warning on January 3rd for discussing NDAA in public — she claims she was handcuffed for 26 hours while in custody, and denied access to a lawyer. That’s cruel and unusual punishment, in my opinion: one day, two hours handcuffed is not in line with our American values, and our laws.

Continue the conversation, follow me:

