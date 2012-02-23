The Republican Field Is Less Than The Sum Of Its Parts

By now it is obvious: the Republican field looks worse everyday.



The primary contests, and the endless series of debates haven’t strengthened the candidates, they’ve just exposed their flaws and weaknesses.

Romney, who has all the advantages of being a front-runner and the best organisation, has so far been unable to win a contest outside of the Northeast or Mormon West. His losses have highlighted the truth that money can’t buy you love.

Newt Gingrich is a powerful and crafty debater, but his campaign organisation has nearly fallen apart several times. And he remains one of the most disliked political figures in America. Picking fights with the media doesn’t make for a successful campaign.

Rick Santorum has the ability to relate to working class Republicans that no one else does. But can’t stop talking about social issues even when he knows that he is campaigning in a state that doesn’t appreciate his hard-charging style on them like New Hampshire

Ron Paul has a devoted following and has exerted the most influence–even Romney now says he wants to audit the Federal Reserve. But Paul has very little ability communicating his message in a way that it will appeal to hard-core Republicans, even though his son Rand Paul does this perfectly. He also has trouble with “get-out-the-vote” operations.

Four years ago when the Democratic contest ended up as a battle between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, the party was absolutely thrilled about their prospects and their top candidates. The candidates seemed to bring something out of each other. Obama improved as a debater. Hillary improved as someone who could connect with her party’s white working class.

The Republican race in 2012 is eerily similar to the Democratic one of 2004. In that year Democrats had to pick from several qualified candidates. One of them that the base loved (Dean) seemed unelectable. Others experienced Washington hands like Gephardt failed utterly. And the party awkwardly settled for an uber-wealthy patrician from Massachusetts.

Republicans shouldn’t blame the failure of their ideas, this primary race has seen reams of good proposals on everything from taxes to entitlements. They just don’t have a candidate who can deliver them.

