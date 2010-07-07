Reporter Who Brought Down Gen. Stanley McChrystal Scores A Massive Book Deal

Photo: Rolling Stone

Michael Hastings, whose bombshell Rolling Stone profile of Gen. Stanley McChrystal led to the resignation of the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan over derisive comments he made about the president and his senior advisers, has landed a major book deal with Little, Brown.David Whelan of Forbes broke the news this morning. Word on the street is that it sold for seven figures.



This will be Hastings’ second book. His first, “I Lost My Love In Baghdad,” published by Scribner in 2008, was a heart-wrenching memoir about losing his fiance to a violent ambush in Iraq.

And here’s the release from Little, Brown (via Forbes):

A forthcoming UNTITLED book by renowned journalist Michael Hastings, author of the Rolling Stone article “The Runaway General” which revealed shocking truths about General McChrystal and the war in Afghanistan, that promises an unprecedented behind-the-scenes account of America’s longest war, to Geoff Shandler, Editor in Chief, Little, Brown and Company, by Scott Moyers at the Wylie Agency.

The book will offer an unfiltered look at the war, and the soldiers, diplomats and politicians who are waging it. Based on exclusive reporting in Afghanistan, Europe, the Middle East and Washington, D.C., this landmark work of journalism will elucidate as never before our deeply troubling war in vivid, unforgettable detail.

Little, Brown Publisher Michael Pietsch says, “In his brilliant article Michael Hastings has already given us the clearest of insights into the disaster of America’s war in Afghanistan. He is a writer of extraordinary talent and his book will take us deeper and further into the war and its major architects, at a time when we need that clarity desperately.”

