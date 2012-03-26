The Renter’s Guide To Increasing Energy Efficiency And Cutting The Power Bill

Renting a house or apartment usually makes it hard to upgrade the efficiency and cut your energy bill.



DIY blog Apartment Therapy has put together a guide of the ways you can make your rental more efficient without spending a lot of money or upsetting a landlord.

Even in a rental you can cut the cost of your energy bill pretty easily. Apartment Therapy highlights a few surprising tips that you may not have thought about, including installing a programmable thermostat, insulating outlets, and caulking your windows.

All of these solutions can be done cheap in less than a hour and no landlord in their right mind is going to complain about them.

With summer on its way for half the world, the window caulking is an especially handy tip to keep the hot air out if you live in an old building with deteriorating window seals.

Hit up the post on Apartment Therapy for a few more tips on cutting you energy cost in a rental.

The Ultimate Guide to Making Any Rental More Energy Efficient | Apartment Therapy

This post originally appeared at Lifehacker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.