The Remarkable Strength Of The Euro

In his overview of the big topics that traders are talking about these days, Citigroup currency specialist Steven Englander cited the strength of the Euro has one of the big subjects of fascination.

So it’s worth pointing out, for people who might not realise, just how strong the currency has been.

As you can see, in this chart from FinViz, the euro is close to levels not seen since 2011 against the dollar.

As alsays, there will be a combination of factors. These include higher interest rates, the Fed’s inclination to keep things very easy (especially of late) and the green shoots of the European economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.