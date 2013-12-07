This Map Shows The Dominant Religious Group In Every US County

We recently came across this map, based on the 2010 census data, of the largest religious groups in each country of the U.S. A few things jumped out at us from the perspective of 2013.

A few observations:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aka the Mormon Church, seems to have heeded Mark Twain’s advice: “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.” In November the Mormon Church bought 2% of Florida, which is not reflected on the map.

The Bible Belt, comprised mostly of Southern Baptists, is in full display and informs the strong social conservative strain that runs through American politics.

Catholics barely beat out the Southern Baptists for the highest number counties with the most adherents, and the reach is nationwide. It’s reminiscent of widespread support of the Notre Dame football team:

“Millions of Catholics — whether Irish, Italian, German or Pole — lived vicariously through the wins and losses of Notre Dame’s football teams. For that vastly immigrant population Notre Dame football symbolized the triumphs of an ostracized people. It also reflected the ascendancy of U.S. Catholics into the nation’s mainstream.”

Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, and West Virgina appear to have the most diversity when it comes to dominant religious groups. On the other side is Vermont and New Hampshire, which are considered the Godless states.

