The Redskins Just Proved That The NFL Preseason Is Too Long

Everyone knows the games during the final week of preseason don’t matter. But the Washington Redskins may have taken that a step further last night with Robert Griffin III, and finally proved that the fourth preseason game is utterly meaningless.



It is not unusual for NFL starters to see little or no action in the week before the regular season. And like most teams with a talented quarterback, the Redskins did not play RG3 last night, opting instead to give him a break before the regular season and to avoid any potential injuries.

But if any player ever needs extra reps, it would be a starting rookie quarterback for a team that is on the cusp of being a playoff contender.

And if Griffin III doesn’t need those extra plays, then who does? Do you want to argue that decisions still need to be made on the 52nd and 53rd roster spots? That can be determined in practice if the first three games aren’t enough.

Making matters worse is that NFL teams require season ticket holders to purchase tickets to these preseason games.

Nobody wants these games. And it is now clear that the teams don’t need them. The NFL needs to finally do everybody a favour and shorten the preseason.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.