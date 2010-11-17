The Redskins Have A Way Out Of Donovan McNabb's Contract

Photo: AP

ESPN’s Adam Schefter has the nitty-gritty details of Donovan McNabb’s new Redskins contract and it turns out that it may not be as back-breaking as previously believed.The contract only takes effect if the team chooses to pay McNabb a $10 million bonus option at the end of the 2010 season. If they do, then McNabb gets $12.5M next season, and the remaining five years kick in.



If they decline the option, McNabb will be released and the team will owe him nothing. The only guarantee McNabb has is this year’s $3.5 million salary.



So McNabb has seven games to prove that he’s still worth $78 million. He’s got a lot of work to do.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.