The Reddit Community Has Launched An Exclusive Game Dev Bundle

Photo: Screenshot

Several members of the social news website Reddit have launched an exclusive Game Dev Bundle–a 6-in-1 package of “indie” video games. For a “pay-what-you-want” fee, gamers have access to six new games, including “Astroslugs,” “Pitman,” and “Cardinal Quest.”



As an added bonus, if you donate over $6 or use 1 Bitcoin (essentially an online currency–you can’t carry around Bitcoins in your wallet) Reddit will offer you a bonus game, “The Sun is Deadly,” developed by Rat King Entertainment.

According to their site, 12.5% of revenue will be donated to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a donor-supported non-profit that defends digital rights.

Check out the announcement video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

SEE ALSO: 10 villains you’ll never see in a “Batman” reboot >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.