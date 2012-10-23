Red Sox Were So Desperate To Get Rid Of Bobby Valentine They Traded A Player For Their Next Manager

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Now that the Bobby Valentine era is over, the Red Sox will turn to John Farrell, the manager they wanted to hire before they hired Bobby V (via Boston Globe). But to make it happen, the sox had to overcome one small problem: Farrell was under contract as the manager of the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays.So to get their guy, the Red Sox will give Mike Aviles to the Jays. In essence, the Sox are trading their starting shortstop for a manager*.



Trading for a manager is rare, but it is not unheard of. In fact, the Red Sox tried to trade for Farrell a year ago, but the asking price (pitcher Clay Buchholz) was too high.

There have been two other managers traded in recent years. Last year, the Marlins gave the White Sox received a pair of minor leaguers from the Marlins for Ozzie Guillen. And in 2002, the Devil Rays traded All-Star outfielder Randy Winn to the Seattle Mariners for Lou Piniella.

At this point, you wouldn’t blame the Red Sox if they wanted to pretend that the 2012 season never happened. Fortunately for those of us outside of Beantown, it did.

* Technically, this is not permitted by MLB rules. So the Blue Jays will also have to send a player to the Red Sox. However, that player is not expected to be of any significance.

