With Sellout Streak In Jeopardy, The Red Sox Are Slashing Beer Prices

The Boston Red Sox have announced that they will cut concession stand prices on beer and food during April as they struggle to sell tickets for the first time in five years (via Amalie Benjamin of Boston.com)



The Red Sox enter the 2013 season with 793 straight sellouts*, the longest streak ever among the four major North American sports leagues (NBA, NHL, MLB, NFL). And while they are likely to sellout opening day, the rest of April could see many empty seats at Fenway.

As a result, the Sox will be offering $5.00 beers (normally $7.50), two-for-one hot dogs, and free meals for kids.

However, it could be worse than the Red Sox. Other teams are struggling to even sellout opening day. The Miami Marlins are offering opening day tickets for half-off on Groupon, and the Tampa Bay Rays are using a promotion based on David Price’s dog to help sell tickets to their opening day matchup.

But for a franchise that supposedly has such a vast and proud fanbase, it sure seems like fans are jumping off the bandwagon with a trampoline.

* The “sellout” streak would have ended last season if not for the Red Sox taking advantage of a technicality.

