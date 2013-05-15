This Creepy New Film Perfectly Captures The Crippling Effects Of Student Debt

If the $1 trillion student loan debt crisis in America doesn’t have you freaked out yet, we’re willing to be this new film by will do the trick.



“The Red” is a mini horror film directed by the same team behind thrillers like “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and “Simon Killer.”

But the bad guy isn’t a ghost or the spooky neighbour next door. It’s a the $25,000 student debt bill that haunts most of today’s college graduates.

The end goal isn’t just to frighten viewers, but to encourage them to be proactive in paying down their debt early. It’s a message that works just as well for any kind of loan debt but the casting of young, 20-something characters will really hit home for young people.

“It isn’t easy to get young people who feel panicked about their debts to do something about it,” said Sue Burton of the nonprofit American Student Assistance, which financed the film. “To connect meaningfully with them, we produced something very entertaining that acknowledges how frightening it can be, yet portrays their own power and offers a path out of the nightmare.”

The best part about the film is that it perfectly captures not only the financial impact of debt, but the emotional and psychological repercussions as well. Debt is crippling in every facet of life, and the effects only worse with time unless, as the film depicts, you face it.

Check it out below:

