The Red Cross Redesigned Its Logo—And Axed The Cross 'In Disaster Situations'!

The American Red Cross commissioned a redesign of its logo — the iconic red cross from which the non-profit draws its name — to give itself a more modern look.The new logo isn’t that different from the old one: The red cross is now represented on a “button” and the black typeface is now grey. The old and new logos, first noticed at Brand New, are show at right.



But the Red Cross also commissioned a version of the logo without the cross, and recommends that the cross be dropped entirely in some situations. The Red Cross’s style briefing document says the non-cross logo should be used:

“For use in disaster situations, as well as times when a marketing-oriented button logo is not appropriate. Can also be used in marketing pieces.”

On page 23, the document says the new logo with the cross inside a button is “not for use in disaster situations.” Historically, the Red Cross has also used a red crescent to avoid offending non-Christians in religiously intolerant countries.

Here’s the new non-cross logo:

UPDATE: The Red Cross says the text on page 23 of its manual is misleading, and that the non-cross logo will never appear without the cross.

