The Red Cross Redesigned Its Logo—And Axed The Cross 'In Disaster Situations'!

The American Red Cross commissioned a redesign of its logo — the iconic red cross from which the non-profit draws its name — to give itself a more modern look.The new logo isn’t that different from the old one: The red cross is now represented on a “button” and the black typeface is now grey. The old and new logos, first noticed at Brand New, are show at right.
But the Red Cross also commissioned a version of the logo without the cross, and recommends that the cross be dropped entirely in some situations. The Red Cross’s style briefing document says the non-cross logo should be used:
“For use in disaster situations, as well as times when a marketing-oriented button logo is not appropriate. Can also be used in marketing pieces.”
On page 23, the document says the new logo with the cross inside a button is “not for use in disaster situations.” Historically, the Red Cross has also used a red crescent to avoid offending non-Christians in religiously intolerant countries.
Here’s the new non-cross logo:
- UPDATE: The Red Cross says the text on page 23 of its manual is misleading, and that the non-cross logo will never appear without the cross.
This page of the Red Cross style guidelines shows when the red cross is not to be used—in disasters and in some marketing materials.
