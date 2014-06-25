The Recruiter Who Hired The Fake Zara Executive Is Reporting Him To The Police

Myer has been forced to fire an exec who wrongly claimed to have worked at Zara (Photo: Getty Images)

The recruiter who placed Andrew Flanagan, who was fired by Myer for lying about his experience with Spanish fashion house Zara, is reporting the issue to the police.

Quest Personnel managing director Lorraine Tribe said the firm had vetted Flanagan extensively. Two executives, purportedly from Tesco and Inditex, Zara’s parent company, vouched for Flanagan, according to a Myer source familiar with the matter.

“Mr Flanagan was interviewed at length by several leading retailers all of whom were interested in employing him. Some of these interviews took place at Board level,” Quest said in a statement.

“For his successful position, Mr Flanagan was interviewed by Quest Personnel and also by senior executives of the client on at least three occasions,” it said.

Despite these extensive checks, carried out both locally and “internationally”, information released by Inditex contradicts his claims, and his contract was terminated by Myer this week.

Tribe said the matter would be reported to police for further consideration.

