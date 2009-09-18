The Recovery Will Sputter In 2010

Honeywell’s ex-CEO Larry Bossidy isn’t seeing any signs of a robust recovery. While GDP will rebound and the economy is getting better, he expects it to settle to an “anemic” growth level of just 2-3% in 2010 since unemployment will still be very high.



His outlook is similar to that of Capital Economics, who see US GDP growth of just 3% in 2010, followed by an even slower 1.5% in 2011 once the effects of US stimulus wear off.

(Chart via Capital Economics, “Fed Watch”, 16 September 2009)

