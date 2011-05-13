The Record Industry Is "Pissed" About Google Music

Photo: spakattacks via flickr

Google thinks its new music service is completely legal, but that doesn’t mean that the record companies like it.A person from one of the big record labels told Billboard that Google warned them about the launch, but that “people are pissed” about the service anyway.



It doesn’t help that Google blamed the record industry for being unable to reach a broader agreement to sell songs alongside the music locker service.

As previously reported, the labels had problems dealing with Google because Google kept changing its mind about what the service was supposed to include. It toyed with the idea of offering a subscription service, perhaps in partnership with Spotify, but eventually launched just the locker service.

Billboard also reports that the labels were hoping to use negotiations to get Google to eliminate links to sources of pirated music from the Google search engine. Google made some concessions in December, like removing known pirate sites from Autocomplete suggestions, but presumably drew the line at changing its organic search results.

When Amazon launched its own cloud-based storage service, Google decided to jump without full approval of the record industry.

At I/O, Google hinted that it already has agreements in place with independent labels and publishers, and that some independent artists may start selling their songs through it soon.

Right now, Google gives away a pretty generous selection of free music from artists like Elvis Presley, Alice Cooper, and Oasis when users sign up, so the company obviously has SOME deals in place already.

Now: Take A Tour Of Google Music (And See Why It’s Awesome).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.