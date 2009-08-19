The Recession Is OVER. Let's PARTY!

Economists say the recession is over. So we think that means it’s time to party and forget about all the pain and stress we’ve suffered through since things really started getting bad in late summer 2007.



So while you’re planning your post-recession party, how about taking some cues from the past, and see how they partied the last 10 times the economy came out of recession.

Recession of 1948 Dates: Nov 1948--Oct 1949 Throw on some Perry Como or some Vic Damone, and break out your copy of David A. Embury's 'The Fine Art of Mixing Drinks,' which was first published in 1948. Show your neighbours just how to properly make an Old Fashioned, A Sidecar or even a Jack Rose, which, says Embury, goes like this: 8 parts Applejack

2 parts lemon juice

1 part Grenadine Shake vigorously with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lemon if desired. Then, after you're drunk, dance 'Latin' to this: Recession of 1953 Dates: July 1953--May 1954 This time, you can party with some Rock 'n' Roll, whether its this new Elvis Presley guy, or Bill Haley's 'Rock around the Clock,' which is really the perfect end-of-recession song. Since it's the 50s, have a tiki-themed party and learn to pour a fruity Mai Tai in a cup that looks like a Tahitian mask -- don't worry if the tropical themese are incongruous. Nobody knows any better. Recession of 1958 Dates: Aug 1957--April 1958 Remember when recessions were brief? This one only lasted 8 months, so your 1958 post-recession party will probably look at lot like your last one, which is fine, cause it'll be a blast. Think: More Elvis, plus some Jerry Lee Lewis. 1958 was the year of his hit song 'Great Balls of Fire.' If you have a film reel, put on the classic cult film Party Girl starring b-list starlet Cyd Charrise. Recession of 1960-1 Dates: April 1960--Feb 1961 Space is the place! In April 1961, Yuri Gagarin made history by becoming the first mant to leave Earth, entering outer space. Drink some space-age cocktails that glow with Blue Caracao. Rock out to Dick Dale's 'Let's Go Trippin,' which will make you want to move to California and surf -- the ultimate post-recession diversion. 1973–1974 Stock Market Crash Dates: Nov 1973-- March 1975 This was a doozy of a recession, and it included a stock-market crash, so some pretty hard partying is certainly called for. You might opt to party with some serious, mind-altering drugs, while listening to the Rolling Stones, or if you're even further on the fringe, how about the Ramones' Blitzkreig Bop, which was releaed that year. Here's a random, hippy art video that can only be enjoyed if your on something mind-bending: Recession of 1980 Dates: Jan-July 1980 It's the dawn of the Reagan era, the world is saved after four years of high oil prices, inflation and weak-mannered Jimmy Carter. During the week, party with budding Republican Tom Selleck and the folks from the National Review. Then on the weekend get trashed at Studio 54. Here's James Brown performing at said club: Recession of Early 1980s Dates: July 1981--Nov 1982 More Reagan-era! By now, you're already getting disillusioned, and wondering whether the whole Republican, supply-side thing is really for you. But no matter which way you bend, the party has to involve cocaine. Listen to Thriller and watch the movie 'Porky's' on VHS. Recession of Early 1990s Dates: July 1990--March 1991 By this point, the Reagan era is really getting tired, and we're on the dawn of 90s alt-culture. Make AIDS awareness part of your party. Start to grow out your goatee, eat sushi and pour fruity foreign beers. If you have any questions about the appropriate style for the moment, just watch REM on David Letterman over and over again. Recession Of Early 2000s Dates: Mar--Nov 2001 The tech bust. You hardly notice it, thanks to Alan Greenspan. Throw a housewarming party at the new McMansion you just bought. This was kind of a tacky and confused time, so enjoy the song Lady Marmalade from the hit song Moulin Rouge.

