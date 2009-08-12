The Recession Is Over!*

Apparently, it’s over. Out of 27 economists, not a single one sees GDP falling in 2010. Not sure if that is comforting.



WSJ: After months of uncertainty, economists are finally seeing a break in the clouds. Forecasts were revised upward for every period, with 27 economists saying the recession had ended and 11 seeing a trough this month or next. Gross domestic product in the third quarter is now expected to show 2.4% growth at a seasonally adjusted annual rate amid signs of life in the manufacturing sector, partly spurred by inventory adjustments and strong demand for the “cash for clunkers” car-rebate program.

A better-than-expected employment report for July, where employers cut 247,000 jobs and the jobless rate fell for the first time in 15 months, suggests the worst is over. The unemployment rate is still expected to rise to 9.9% by December, but economists forecast that the economy will shed far fewer jobs over the next 12 months than they had forecast last month.

Warning: Past performance may be an indication of economists’ future results.

Here are two charts from the WSJ. Click here for the WSJ’s cool interactive version >

