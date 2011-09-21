The Recession Is Hurting Miami's Cocaine Business

Drastic times call for drastic measures, whether that means scaling back your baby’s diaper changes or cutting back on your coke habit.



In Miami, a cocaine haven since the days of Tony Montana, the number of overdoses treated in the city’s ERs, cocaine-related deaths and users seeking treatment for cocaine- and crack-related addiction have plummeted in the recession, according to report from Nova Southeastern University in South Florida.

“It’s kind of ironic, given Miami’s historic role in the cocaine industry–‘Miami Vice’ was part of the culture,” Paul Gootenberg, author of Andean Cocaine: The Making of a Global Drug, told the Miami Herald.

The reasons are purely economic: Coke use has “fallen out of fashion” since hard-hit Floridians can’t afford it, and The War on Drugs has made it doubly harder to get their hands on a pure, uncut version of the product. Money-strapped consumers are also switching to cheap narcotics to get their fix:

“Of the 9,000 drug-related deaths statewide last year, 6,090 showed the person used benzodiazepines and Oxycodone. Prescription drug deaths increased 50 per cent in Miami-Dade last year.”

