The Receding Evolution of the iPhone

Apple’s iPhone has been the source of much fascination since the first device debuted in June 2007.



Since then, the popular mobile phone made famous by Apple has certainly evolved. It is necessary to take a look back at how the iPhone has developed over the years, especially with the unveiling of the brand new iPhone 5 a week earlier.

The first generation of the iPhone was “revolutionary”, and gave then king-of-the-mobile-phone-hill—RIM’s BlackBerry—a run for its money. Launched exclusively for AT&T in the United States, the iPhone boasted a 3.5 inch touchscreen that was unlike anything the tech world had ever seen. The iPhone had 4 gigs of internal storage, which was almost unheard of at the time. It also connected to 2G mobile web speeds and users could download many useful and entertaining apps from the App Store via iTunes.

The iPhone 3G was the second generation of Apple’s flagship smartphone and was aptly named due to its 3G data speeds. It was released in June 2008. Whereas the original iPhone had a body that was made from glass and aluminium, the 3G had a back that was made from plastic, which was used to make it more durable.

The iPhone 3GS came next and was released in June 2009. The “S” in the device’s name essentially stood for speed, as the new iPhone delivered even faster 3G speeds than its predecessor. Apple increased the internal storage of the device and offered users a choice of storage amounts. The company dubbed the iPhone 3GS as “revolutionary” once again, but this was still only the beginning for the world’s favourite smartphone.

When the iPhone 4 was released in 2010, Apple changed the game yet again. In spite of originally launching on AT&T, this was the first iPhone that was no longer exclusive to the carrier as Verizon Wireless also became a carrier. The iPhone 4 sported the crispest and most brilliant screen yet thanks to technology known as the Retina display. The camera was bumped up from 3 megapixels to 5 megapixels. It was also with this generation of Apple’s smartphone that the company introduced FaceTime, essentially a lightweight mobile version of a video chat service that allows users to engage wherever a Wifi connection could be found.

Last year’s iPhone 4S was essentially a refresh of the iPhone 4 and was released in October 2011. It included all the great features of the iPhone 4 but boasted a brand new voice technology feature called Siri and an upgraded camera of 8 megapixels. The iPhone 4S marked another milestone as it became available for another wireless carrier in Sprint.

Finally, the iPhone 5 is slated to hit store shelves for those stay hungry consumers on September 21, 2012. It contains many of the great features found in the most previous generations of the iPhone but has a larger four inch screen and a longer body. The iPhone 5 also connects to 4G LTE speeds, much to the delight of Apple fans. The device sold an incredible two million units in a mere 24 hours of its pre-sale on September 14, 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.