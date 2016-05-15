Here are the biggest reasons why Google refuses to hide web pages under the 'right to be forgotten'

Under European law, residents can ask Google to hide web pages from search results if they feel that they intrude on their privacy.

The “right to be forgotten” came into force for Google in 2014. Using an online form, residents could enter the URL they want delisted from search results and the reason why.

Technology startup Reputation VIP runs a service that sends people’s requests onto Google. It says that it sent 8.3% of the total amount of “right to be forgotten” requests to Google, so its data gives us an interesting sample of what people wanted to hide.

Reputation VIP says that these are the most popular reasons for sending a “right to be forgotten” request:

And the company also gets back data on why Google refuses a request:

The most common reason for Google refusing a “right to be forgotten” request is that the page is about what someone does in their job, so it doesn’t include personal information. And the second most popular reason is that the person filing the request is the person who created the content in the beginning.

