The Reason Why You Should Give People The Benefit Of The Doubt

Because believing gives you the edge.A believer always makes it farther than someone just going through the motions. A believer fights harder for what he wants. A believer makes it to the finish line faster.

Sure there are bumps and bruises along the way. Tears and pain. But there just aren’t enough good reasons to stop believing.

Even if you just believe in you, that’s enough.

Start there.

But there is always a reason not to believe.

To mistrust. To deny the obvious. To discredit anything unconventional, different, or challenging.

But distrust isn’t a formula for break-through. It’s not a recipe for life success. It’s a frustrating trap of fear and pain and confusion.

You can’t be a cynic and live fulfilled and focused on your goals. You can’t be happy and hateful at the same time.

But believing isn’t easy.

Sometimes you get hurt. Sometimes you believe in the wrong thing and end up feeling embarrassed and stupid. You can lose friends and money and time and credibility.

Here are 10 reasons not to believe anything or anyone.

Because you can’t be sure they aren’t lying to you. Because you don’t believe anything you don’t do (or see) for yourself. Because you’re too busy to stop and think through all the angles. Because you don’t want to believe. Because believing would challenge what you think you already believe. Because it’s less vulnerable than demonstrating trust. Because you don’t feel like it. Because you don’t need to believe anything new right now. Because you aren’t sure what you believe to start with. Because you aren’t a believer.

(and the list goes on and on)

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

