Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris might've broken up because she secretly wrote one of his songs

Why did Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris break up? Was it so the “1989” singer could start a phony relationship with a charming British actor as a publicity stunt? Possibly, but there’s a new rumour that suggests the two split over a song.

TMZ reports that Swift wrote the EDM star’s recent hit featuring Rihanna, “This is What You Came For.” The track was the spiritual sequel to Harris and Rih Rih’s monster collaboration “We Found Love,” and placed high on the Billboard charts when it was released at the end of April.

Sources close to Swift told TMZ that she wrote tune for Harris, and recorded a demo on her iPhone of herself singing it while playing piano and sent it. He’s said to have loved it, but the two supposedly decided not to make Swift’s role in the creation public, fearing that their status as a celebrity couple might overshadow the song.

So far so good, but TMZ’s source is claiming that the problem came when Harris was too overzealous in minimising Swift’s role. When the song came out, the producer did a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest.

“Will you do a collaboration with your girlfriend?” the host asked?

“You know we haven’t even spoken about it,” he said. “I can’t see it happening though.”

For some reason, this exchange was the breaking point, and Swift felt disrespected. Swift’s rep’s haven’t confirmed the story, and it’s unlikely that they will.

If Swift did actually write “This Is What You Came For,” it could mean she retains the rights that could prevent Harris from performing the track. The irony here is that Harris once did that exact same thing to one of his exes, Rita Ora, after they broke up.

