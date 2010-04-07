The Reason No One Is Bragging About iPad App Sales: The Numbers Are Too Small

Around Christmas, iPhone app developers LOVE to brag about how many apps they sold. The numbers are often huge.



But in the early days of Apple’s iPad app market, no one’s bragging about anything. Because the numbers are just too small so far.

This ain’t Christmas in April.

For instance, hit iPhone game maker Tapulous is on record saying it got 700,000 installs last Christmas for “Tap Tap Revenge 3” for the iPhone and iPod touch.

But when we asked Tapulous CEO Bart Decrem how many downloads his iPad game “Tap Tap Radiation” got over the weekend, he wouldn’t say.

“Less than 100,000” is all we could get out of him. We’re guessing it was way less than 100,000. And it’s still one of the most-downloaded free iPad games in the whole app store.

Similarly, Pandora, which has 13 million iPhone and iPod touch users, wouldn’t tell us how many iPad downloads it did over the weekend. Neither would The Weather Channel, the no. 5 top free app, nor Netflix, the no. 3 free app.

And Apple’s “Pages” word processing app still leads the best-selling paid apps chart. That should tell you something.

To be sure, it makes sense that app download numbers would be small so far. Apple said that iPad users downloaded 1 million apps on Saturday. But that’s across about 300,000 iPads and thousands of apps. So that’s only a few apps per iPad, and relatively few downloads per developer. (For comparison, there were several million iPhones and iPod touches in the market when the iPhone app store opened for business in 2008.)

Bigger picture, it seems that the iPad’s Web browser is going to be more important relative to apps than it is on the iPhone. Browsing the Web on the iPad is such a pleasure that we’ve found ourselves using fewer apps for things we’d only do with apps on the iPhone.

That’s not to say that iPad apps won’t be important, or that companies won’t eventually make a lot of money selling them to millions of users. But whereas the iPhone app story is a huge one, the iPad app story is still a small one.

More evidence the iPhone is still vastly more important to Apple than the iPad.

