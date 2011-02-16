The Secret Reason HP Needs The TouchPad To Be A Success

Photo: Robert Scoble

There are a lot of reasons HP wants its iPad-clone, the TouchPad, to be a success, but one reason we hadn’t thought of until now was how tablets will affect the sales of printers and print supplies.The more people use tablets, the less they print out documents, says Morgan Stanley in a big report on the tablet market.



Specifically, Morgan Stanley says, “Printing behaviour is structurally changing; we expect a reduction in enterprise and commercial printing.”

In developed markets, Morgan Stanley thinks printing supply orders drop 2%-5% in 2012, as more corporations roll out tablets. Morgan Stanley says Lexmark, HP, and Ricoh will be the companies most affected.

Unlike the other companies listed, HP is at least diversified enough that it won’t cause too much pain. And if it can sell enough TouchPads, it will offset any pain that’s coming from a drop in printer supplies.

