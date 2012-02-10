The Reason Eduardo Saverin Isn't Listed As One Of Facebook's Top Shareholders

Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin sold some of his shares to Digital Sky Technologies, according to a new regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



At last report, Saverin was suspected to own around 5 per cent of Facebook. But he was absent from Facebook’s S-1 filing with the SEC.

That meant he either sold a part of his shares or they were diluted during an additional fundraising round. The new filing suggests the former.

The filing didn’t indicate how many shares he transferred to DST.

