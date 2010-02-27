The Really Simple, Free-Market Way To Drastically Reduce The Uninsured

From Cato.org:



President Obama’s new “health reform” plan boasts that it “sets up a new competitive health-insurance market giving tens of millions of Americans the exact same insurance choices that members of Congress will have.” It does no such thing.

Yet one of the “small ideas” that Republicans will offer at today’s “summit” really would vastly expand Americans’ choice — and let about 11 million people go on the insurance rolls at no cost to the taxpayers.

First, the Obama idea: It’s actually puny compared to the federal employees’ plan, because the “exchange” that would offer the new policies would plainly be constrained by the price controls (on premiums that insurers can charge, and on reimbursments to providers) with which Democrats have festooned all of their “reform” proposals.

