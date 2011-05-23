The Reality Of The Ring Of honour Sale To Sinclair Broadcasting

Ring of honour wrestling is changing ownership for the third time in its existence. The Sinclair Broadcast Group has purchased Ring of honour. Initially ROH fans screamed with excitement but a deeper look at the sale should give those fans more cause for concern than celebration.



News started buzzing about a potential sale last week when then ROH owner Cary Silkin told the media that a big announcement would be made Saturday that would change the company forever. Sources close to the situation told me it was a new television deal but nobody I talked to had any clue that ROH would have to literally sell their soul to get it.

The news was confirmed with a big press release sent out by the company on Saturday afternoon. The headline read, “Ring of honour Announces Sale To Broadcast Group.” Here are some excerpts from the presser.

Ring of honour Wrestling owner, Cary Silkin, announced today the sale of the promotion to Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., one of the largest television broadcasters in the country and which owns and operates, programs, or provides sales services to 58 television stations in 35 markets across the United States.

