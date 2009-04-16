The Reality of Bravo: It Moves Product

OK, make fun of Top Chef’s shameless product promotion but the entire Bravo channel operation is a gold mine for companies whose products landed on one of its weepy reality shows.

According to Minyanville:

14 of the 15 products that experienced the greatest brand-opinion improvement in 2008 appeared on Bravo. And when it comes to product placement, no Bravo program saw greater activity than the high-rated Top Chef, which last year earned placement dollars from Toyota (TM) Clorox (CLX), Campbell’s (CPB), Quaker(PEP) and Dr. Pepper (DPS).

