WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 'Real World' All-Stars

The 26th (26th!) season of “The Real World” premieres tonight. (It’s set in San Diego, which along with New York, New Orleans and Las Vegas is getting a second spin from the series.)
“The Real World” has been around so long that if it were a person, it would be too old to audition for “The Real World.”
And in its day, it’s yielded dozens of outspoken, oft-naked or otherwise memorable personalities.
From the inevitability files: Puck of San Francisco's cast was arrested on domestic violence charges in January.
Janet Choi, the chain smoking aspiring journalist from Seattle's season, has reported on everything from Colombian drug wars to the second Iraq war.
We can't not mention that his housemate, Kelley Limp, perhaps one of the most normal people ever to appear on the show, married actor Scott Wolf.
Aneesa Ferreira (who famously walked around nude in Chicago) is a motivational speaker specializing in LGBT issues.
Mallory Snyder, the belle of Paris, went on to a legit print and runway modelling career. She's appeared in Sports Illustrated and Abercrombie campaigns, among other things.
Resident punk rock outcast, Frankie Abernathy left the first San Diego season early. Her cystic fibrosis became one of the season's most memorable storylines -- she is credited with raising awareness from the disease through the show. Abernathy passed away from complications with the disease in June 2007.
Denver cast-member Brooke LaBarbera made reality show history were her freak-out (below). Earlier this year, LaBarbera earned an M.A. from NYU for Social Work.
Since the Austin season, Johanna Botta has competed as Miss Peru USA, appeared in Maxim, and nabbed modelling and television commercial work.
