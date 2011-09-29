WHERE ARE THEY NOW? 'Real World' All-Stars

The 26th (26th!) season of “The Real World” premieres tonight. (It’s set in San Diego, which along with New York, New Orleans and Las Vegas is getting a second spin from the series.)



“The Real World” has been around so long that if it were a person, it would be too old to audition for “The Real World.”

And in its day, it’s yielded dozens of outspoken, oft-naked or otherwise memorable personalities.

