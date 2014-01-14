The Real Wolf Of Wall Street: I Have Not Fled To Australia

Getty/Michael Loccisano

Jordan Belfort, the real-life Wolf of Wall Street, has issued a statement via his Facebook page denying he has fled to Australia and is avoiding paying restitution to clients of his failed stockbroking firm.

The Wall Street Journal reported Belfort, whose story has become a smash Hollywood hit movie staring Leonardo Di Caprio, was in Australia working with a marketing company and was living off proceeds from his book, movie deal and speaking engagements which were beyond the reach of US authorities.

Belfort’s statement today says US officials have apologised to him personally over the reports, and he says the original story was “utterly insane and libelous”.

Here’s the full statement:

To all my friends and fans, and my “friends” in the press. This is one of the most important posts I’ve ever made: There was an utterly insane and libelous article in the Wall Street Journal that alleged, among other things, that I have fled to Australia to avoid paying my restitution, and that I am using loopholes to keep my assets out of reach of the US government. In addition, it also alleged that I have not paid any restitution in years, have been keeping book royalties for myself, and that I have not agreed to turn over 100% of the profits of both books and the movie (that I essentially made that whole post last week up)!. But the truly craziest part of all was that the WSJ’s source was allegedly a spokesperson for the government, a Mr. Nardoza, from the US Attorney’s office. This false and libelous story has now been circulated around the globe, in all forms of media, and has caused significant damage to my reputation as a man who not only owns his mistakes but also makes it a point to go above and beyond to do the right thing. Fortunately, the US Attorney’s Office, through my attorney, has issued me a personal apology and the Wall Street Journal will run a correction. I respect them for promptly admitting their mistake (which I believe was isolated to this one man, and, hence, not indicative of the integrity of the entire office), although the damage it has caused has already been done. Please repost my post, to spread the word, as the article was the most idiotic, venomous and blatantly false attack on my character, and how I have lived my new life, that i have ever experienced. As always, I am still 100% committed to turning over 100% of the profits of both books and the movie, which I hope will amount to many, many millions.

